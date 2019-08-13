Crosson's clemency petition highlights issues with abolishing parole

A former Albemarle County resident who committed serious crimes when he was 18 years old is asking the governor for clemency after serving half of a 32-year sentence that was twice what the sentencing guidelines recommended.

In 2002, Jesse Crosson was a recent high school graduate with a rapidly worsening drug problem. His mother, Nancy Kern, had tried to intervene, but by Thanksgiving that year, she felt helpless. The child she'd raised, kind and eager to fit in, was now out of control.

"He drove somebody's motorcycle to my house and should not have been driving,” Kern said. “I was really worried about him, and he just wouldn't let me do anything for him. "

Things got worse, quickly. A week later, high on drugs, Crosson and three other people committed a home invasion and robbery. And a week after that, he got into an altercation that ended when he fired shots into a car that was chasing him. He hit and injured the two men in the car.

"The drugs just turned him into someone that he wasn't," Kern said.

Crosson pleaded guilty to multiple felonies. Sentencing guidelines called for 11 to 16 years, but Albemarle County Circuit Court Judge Paul Peatross doubled that time to 32 years.

"I just said, he's going to go bad,” Kern recalled. “He'll never be able to make it."

That’s not what happened after Crosson went to prison. In fact, he turned his life around.

“I would say the transformation really occurred, one, in taking accountability for what I had done and saying, ‘Ok, here I am. This is the bed that I made. Now, how am I going to live best in it, and how am I going to do the best with this,” Crosson said in phone interview from Buckingham Correctional Center where he is serving his sentence. “And two was just reaching out and finding the resources and finding the people who were willing to take the time and energy to help me."

While he's been incarcerated, Crosson has earned a college degree in psychology. He's trained as a cook and electrician. He teaches yoga and Spanish. And he's a mentor to other inmates with mental health and substance abuse issues.

None of that may help shorten his sentence though because Crosson committed his crimes after former Governor George Allen abolished parole in 1995. There's now only one way for Crosson to be released before the end of his sentence: a petition for clemency to the governor. And that's a long shot.

"It's truly a plea,” Crosson said. “It's saying, ‘Hey, your Honor, I plea to you, based upon all these things that I've done, based upon all the things we understand, I just hope that you will consider this and you will consider what's best for the Commonealth."

Crosson's clemency petition has a website. Dozens of people have written letters of support. And Crosson says he's not the only one in this situation.

"You see young guys, you see middle-aged guys, you see guys all the time getting 30 and 40 and 50 years and basically having no alternative other than either waiting until they're 60 or 65 years old and applying for geriatric parole or waiting for clemency and hoping the governor will recognize the changes they've made and things that they're doing in their life," Crosson said.

Crosson's case and others like it have led some in the legal field to say Virginia should reinstate parole.

"It should be recognized that the experiment of abolishing parole has failed,” said attorney Steve Rosenfield.

However, others say reinstating parole is the wrong approach.

"The parole process is just terribly unfair to the victims because they're the ones that have to go the parole board and they're the ones arguing that the person should still stay in prison," said Delegate Rob Bell (R- 58th).

