Crotty happy to see 'Hoos in Orange Bowl

Virginia's invitation to the Orange Bowl is great news to one former UVA basketball player.

"When I have the orange jacket on, I'm supposed to be Switzerland. I'm supposed to be a neutral party," John Crotty said during a visit to CBS19's studio on Monday. "But inside, I'm always pulling for UVA."

Crotty averaged 12.8 points over his four-year basketball career at UVA, and his 683 career assists remain the most in program history. A two-time All-ACC third-team selection, Crotty played spent more than a decade playing in the NBA after graduating from Virginia in 1991, and is now in his 15th full season as a member of the Miami Heat's broadcast team.

Crotty is also a member of the Orange Bowl Committee -- so he's been paying close attention to his alma mater in recent weeks.

"It is just so neat to see the way they've progressed throughout the year. A couple big victories. And obviously the one against Virginia Tech, after 15 years of not being able to break through," Crotty said. "And this is a big step, to make it to this tier one-type bowl. I'm so thrilled to see where they're at."

With a 9-4 season capped by the program's first appearance in the ACC Championship, UVA finished at No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings and earned the ACC's spot in the Orange Bowl. The December 30 game against Florida will be Virginia's first appearance in a New Years Six Bowl in this CFP era, which began in 2014.

Crotty says it's the latest milestone in what has been a historic year at his alma mater.

"As a former basketball player, obviously, I'm close with Tony Bennett. And really, getting to see them go through what they went through, and being able to win the championship after a real tough first round exit the year before," Crotty said. "Some of the other championships, like the lacrosse team winning. And then, to see the football team be able to accomplish what they did, winning the Coastal. It's a big deal."

From Crotty's perspective as a committee member, the goal now is to give players on both teams what he calls "the ultimate South Florida bowl experience." And the challenge, he admits, will be to remain impartial when the Orange Bowl kicks off in three weeks.

"It'll be hard. It'll be hard, but that's the drill, and that's what we do," Crotty said with a smile. "And I'm just excited to be able to see a lot of friends and family, and see a really competitive matchup between UVA and UF."

