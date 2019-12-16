Crozet Elementary dismissed early due to weekend fuel leak

Students at an Albemarle County school were dismissed early on Monday morning due a fuel smell.

According to a message from the school division, Crozet Elementary School students were dismissed around 10:15 a.m.

The school says it has two boilers and a hot water heater that use fuel oil, but a mechanical failure over the weekend caused a fuel oil leak within the school's mechanical room.

That leaked fuel went down a floor drain and filled a ditch behind the school.

The school says that leak has now been fixed, the mechanical room cleaned, and the removal of the contaminated soil is underway.

However, there has been a problem with residual fuel fumes permeating the school building.

School officials say the air was safe, but they felt it was not a "good working environment for students or staff," so the buses returned to the school to pick students up and take them home.

The school expects to open per normal on Tuesday.

Anyone with questions is advised to call the school office at (434) 823-4800.