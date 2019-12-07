Crozet Winter Brews Festival takes over Claudius Crozet Park

The second annual Crozet Winter Brews Festival took over Claudius Crozet Park on Saturday.

Craft beer lovers got the chance to try over 30 different beers from 17 breweries around Virginia.

The event celebrated dark beers from different breweries.

Ewa Harr, the director of the event, said the festival is a great way to showcase Virginia's breweries.

"Virginia makes a lot of great beer," said Harr. "There's a lot of local craft beer that's delicious and there's a lot of beer lovers, so everyone wins."

Proceeds from the event will go towards improvements for Claudius Crozet Park.

