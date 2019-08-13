Crozet pipe replacement project rescheduled

A project to replace a pipe under a road in Crozet has been rescheduled due to the weather forecast.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the project will close part of Orchard Drive in Crozet.

It was originally supposed to take place Wednesday and Thursday, but VDOT says it has now been moved to Friday and Saturday.

The road will be closed to through traffic near Jarmans Gap Road from 8 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers will be detoured onto Jarmans Gap Road to Lanetown Road to get back onto Orchard Drive.