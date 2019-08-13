Crozet pipe replacement project rescheduled

By  | 
Posted:
View Map

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A project to replace a pipe under a road in Crozet has been rescheduled due to the weather forecast.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the project will close part of Orchard Drive in Crozet.

It was originally supposed to take place Wednesday and Thursday, but VDOT says it has now been moved to Friday and Saturday.

The road will be closed to through traffic near Jarmans Gap Road from 8 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers will be detoured onto Jarmans Gap Road to Lanetown Road to get back onto Orchard Drive.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus