Cunningham Creek Winery holds harvest festival

PALMYRA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cunningham Creek Winery held their annual harvest festival on Saturday.

Attendees got to go on hayrides, do a pumpkin slingshot and participate in a scarecrow building contest.

The theme of the scarecrow contest was focused on a team's favorite sports team.

Marley and Levi Rochester won the contest with their Washington Redskins scarecrow.

They are both fans of the Redskins and they said they were excited about winning the event.

"I'm just happy that we won," said Levi.

"It's probably going to be the only one we will have this season," said Marley.

 
