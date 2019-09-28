CureSearch Walk raises money for childhood cancer research

Dozens of people came out in teams to support the children in their life that have battled cancer for the CureSearch Walk on Saturday.

Survivors of childhood cancer put on their superhero capes to lead the group in a walk around the Park at the University of Virginia.

A team that was participating in the walk was supporting Brady, who died of cancer in 2016.

Ryan Kier, Brady's father, biked from Augusta Health to the Charlottesville CureSearch Walk to support his son and other children battling cancer.

"We want to help other kids as well, like Macie, Kayla and Morgan," said Kier. "That's what keeps us going. Riding 35 miles is nothing compared to what these kids go through."

The money raised from the CureSearch Walk will support childhood cancer research and delivering less-toxic treatments for kids battling cancer.