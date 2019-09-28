CureSearch Walk raises money for childhood cancer research

Surivivors of childhood cancer put on their superhero capes to lead hundreds of people for the CureSearch Walk at the Park at the University of Virginia Saturday morning.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness about childhood cancer by honoring the survivors and the kids who lost their battle to cancer.

A team of people at the event were honoring Brady, who lost his life to cancer in 2016 when he was three years old.

Ryan Kier, Brady's father, biked to the Charlottesville CureSearch Walk from Augusta Health with his team on Saturday morning as part of a special bike-a-thon dedicated to Brady.

Kier hopes to continue his son's legacy in the community while supporting kids who are still battling cancer.

"We want to help other kids as well, like Macie, Kayla and Morgan," said Kier. "That's what keeps us going. Riding 35 miles is nothing compared to what these kids go through."

The money raised from the CureSearch walk will go towards supporting childhood cancer research and discovering less-toxic cancer treatments.