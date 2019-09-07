C'ville Pride hosts Youth Pride Picnic

Rainbow colors filled Washington Park Saturday as C'ville Pride invited the community to their annual Youth Pride Picnic.

The event is part of C'ville Pride Week, which is leading up to the Charlottesville Pride Festival on Sept. 14.

The picnic gave the community a safe space to meet new people and learn about different resources available for them in the community.

This year was Mia Grace's first time at the picnic.

She said the picnic is all about reminding the community that love has no boundaries.

"Showing that everyone is equal like there is no boundary," Grace said. "You can be anything you want and love is no exception."

The Charlottesville Pride Festival will take place at the Sprint Pavilion on Sept. 14.