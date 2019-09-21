Cville Sabroso takes over IX Art Park

The Charlottesville community came out to IX Art Park Saturday for a festival full of Latin American culture during Cville Sabroso.

Performers took the stage to dance to traditional Latin music while vendors sold their favorite Latin American dishes.

Representatives from Sin Barreras and the Lua Project say this festival is combination of their dream to share their Latino culture with the community.

"My dream was that we could get together and bring the Latino community out in Charlottesville, Virginia to come and represent for the wider community all the rich, cultural heritage we have here," said Estela Knott, director of Lua Project.

Cville Sabroso will hold another festival next year during the third weekend of September.