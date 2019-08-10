Cville Sing Out! lifts spirits of Charlottesville

The Sprint Pavilion hosted the second annual C'ville Sing Out! event Saturday.

The event was part of the city's Unity Days with a theme of harmony, unity and diversity.

The musical celebration promoted love and brotherhood among races, cultures and religions.

Alvin Edwards, a committee member of Cville Sing Out!, said the power of song can make a difference.

"It will relieve depression, it will inspire you and it will give you a sense of hope," said Edwards.

Charlottesville resident Ti Ames sang "Rise Up" by Andra Day at the event.

Ames was originally nervous before singing, but Ames said they felt right at home when they started singing.

"As soon as I got up there and saw all those people who wanted to be there and giving me so much love and support, it kind of took off," said Ames.

Overall, Ames said it was an amazing experience.

"Being able to just feel them singing at me and singing back to them and having such a great response between all of us," said Ames. "It became a beacon; this is a song that people need to heart. I don’t have to be the one singing it. It just needs to be out in the community and seeing the faces of the people that were affected by it that were on the street. I could hear them singing back to me and wanting to be a part of that with me. That meant the world to me."

Elly Tucker, another Cville Sing Out! committee member, said everyone's voices singing positively is a great way to bring people together.

"When we come together, we come together with beautiful voices and harmony and do it with unity and with diversity," said Tucker.

"It can be felt across the races, denominations, religions, it crosses everything," said Edwards. "You're on a level playing field. Everybody is singing whether you can carry a tune in a bucket or not."

Tucker said the most important thing is to spread love and positivity after leaving the event so the love can spread beyond Charlottesville.

"What matters is what we do now to extend our hand to someone who needs it, to reach out to someone who maybe hurting or may just want to have a new kind of friendship," said Tucker.

The event was live streamed to synagogues in Gilroy, California, Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas to show people in those cities that Charlottesville stands with them after the mass shootings.