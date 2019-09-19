DEQ selects Charlottesville company for justice study

A Charlottesville-based business has been picked to conduct an environmental justice study.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday that Skeo Solutions, Inc., a federally certified small business in Charlottesville, will identify options and recommendations for DEQ for the development of a strategic approach on environmental justice issues.

According to a release, Skeo has more than 50 employees who extensively work with federal, state and local government entities as well as national organizations and nonprofits. These include the Environmental Protection Agency, the Chesapeake Bay Program, the James River Association, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, among others.

“We are extremely pleased to have Skeo on board to help DEQ develop a clear process for incorporating environmental justice principles into our plans, policies, and programs,” said DEQ Director Davis Paylor. “Skeo's expertise and knowledge of local and national environmental justice history and experience in facilitating conversations with staff, stakeholders and regulated entities, will help us increase engagement and transparency with all communities.”

The release says the company's team will be interviewing stakeholders from across the Commonwealth, conducting research on a range of options while also overseeing a legal assessment of DEQ's statutory authority across air, water and waste programs.

Skeo will be partnering with Spectrum Environmental Sciences, Inc., which is based in Frederick, Maryland and which will serve as a subcontractor on the project.

The review is expected to take from nine to 12 months to finish.