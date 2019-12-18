DGIF closes popular fishing platform in Louisa County

A popular fishing location in Louisa County is going to be removed over safety concerns.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says the Dike III Fishing platform and the associated concrete pathway, which is off Moody Town Road in the Bumpass area is in a deteriorated condition.

The state agency says because of this condition, the platform does not meet current safety standards and it has begun preparations to remove it.

The demolition work is expected to begin after the holidays and should take a few days once it does begin.

Until then, the site will continue to be available for shoreline fishing and it will remain that way after the platform has been removed.

DGIF says it promotes public access to recreational sites like this whenever it can.