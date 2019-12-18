DGIF closes popular fishing platform in Louisa County

By  | 
Posted:

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A popular fishing location in Louisa County is going to be removed over safety concerns.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says the Dike III Fishing platform and the associated concrete pathway, which is off Moody Town Road in the Bumpass area is in a deteriorated condition.

The state agency says because of this condition, the platform does not meet current safety standards and it has begun preparations to remove it.

The demolition work is expected to begin after the holidays and should take a few days once it does begin.

Until then, the site will continue to be available for shoreline fishing and it will remain that way after the platform has been removed.

DGIF says it promotes public access to recreational sites like this whenever it can.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus