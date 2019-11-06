DGIF issues advisory about sites claiming to sell fishing, hunting licenses

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says several online sites are claiming to sell fishing and hunting licenses for the Commonwealth.

According to a release, the only official sites where a person can purchase such licenses and permits are the Go Outdoors Virginia and DGIF sites. The Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app can also be used on smartphones.

DGIF has listed several sites that are claiming to sell the licenses, including vafishinglicense.com, virginiafishinglicense.com, fishinglicense.org, fishandgamelicenses.org, recreationallicenses.org, licenses.org and hunting-license.org.

However, DGIF has no affiliation with any of these sites and the state agency has received reports from customers who completed transactions on them with the belief they were buying a license or permit when they were buying only an informational guide or nothing at all.

Licenses can also be purchased legally at certain physical locations, such as the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers or certain sporting goods stores, including Dicks Sporting Goods in Fifth Street Station in the Charlottesville area.

For more information, people can call (804) 367-1000 or send an email to dgifweb@dgif.virginia.gov.

