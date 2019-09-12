DGIF launches elk cam

The 2019 elk cam has launched.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says it took nearly two years of work by donors and volunteers but the cam is now live so people can see elk while they are active during the months of September and October.

The state agency says elk are highly social animals and stay in large harem groups in open areas during the fall rut period, which makes them easy to watch.

The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August, when calves and cows are expected to rejoin the herd, through November.

The rut peaks between late September and early October, and that is when there will be the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.

There are also three viewing stations that are now open on Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority property near the Poplar Gap Community Park.

Each of these stations is built on a different area of the property overlooking individual “viewing zones” that are roughly within one-mile proximity.

DGIF worked with the Rocky Mountain elk Foundation and the Kentucky Wildlife Resources Foundation to restore 75 elk from Kentucky to Buchanan County between 2012 and 2014. The herd has since grown to about 250 individuals.

