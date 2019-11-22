DGIF thanks hunters, concerned citizens for CWD testing participation

State officials want to thank all the hunters who participated in the recent mandatory testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in deer.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says many hunters and citizens participated on Nov. 16.

Hunters who harvested a deer in certain areas were required to bring the animal to a CWD sample station, but many concerned citizens also stopped by to talk to DGIF staff about the disease and the purpose of the sample effort.

State officials say they were thrilled that so many people were interested in learning more about how the disease could affect them and what they can do to help.

DGIF reports 480 samples were collected from deer harvested in Shenandoah, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties on Nov. 16.

Activities at the sample station throughout those counties were supervised by 41 DGIF staff members, who were also assisted by 25 community volunteers.

Nearly two dozen students from George Mason University, Emory and Henry College, and Virginia Tech also assisted in the sampling effort.

DGIF says CWD poses a serious threat to deer in the Commonwealth.

It was first found in Virginia in Frederick County in 2009, leading to the creation of the first Disease Management Area including Clarke,

Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties.

Since that time, 67 more deer have tested positive for CWD in those counties.

Then earlier this year, DGIF announced that a buck legally harvested in November in Culpeper County had tested positive for the disease, nearly 40 miles away from the nearest CWD-positive deer.

State officials then created the Disease Management Area 2 covering Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.

For more information on CWD, click on the link in the Related Links box.