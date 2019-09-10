DGIF to hold more free fishing days

Back in June, anglers were invited to fish for free, but inclement weather probably kept many home.

So the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is offering two more free fishing days later this month, in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Anyone can fish for free in public fresh waters across Virginia without having to buy a fishing license on Sept. 28 and 29.

State fishing regulations will still apply, and people who seek to fish in marine areas or saltwater parts of tidal waters will still require a license.

There will be events held at three locations where people will be able to learn more about fishing in Virginia.

In Henrico County, people can head over to Dorey Park, while in Fairfax County, there will be a gathering at Burke Lake. Both of these events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 28.

In Virginia Beach, there will be an event at Mount Trashmore from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the same day.

