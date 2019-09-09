DGIF to hold second CWD meeting in Culpeper

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says it will hold a second meeting concerning Chronic Wasting Disease in Culpeper.

DGIF says this is due to increased response and support that was seen at a meeting in August.

The second meeting will be held on Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eastern View High School in Culpeper.

These meetings stem from a confirmed case of CWD in Culpeper County, which was confirmed in February.

Due to the confirmation of the presence of this disease, DGIF has created a Disease Management Area that includes Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.

This also comes with several regulatory changes to minimize the spread of the disease, which can appear in deer, elk and moose.

According to a release, deer feeding is not prohibited year-round in all three counties and whole carcasses, and certain parts, cannot be exported from them.

Hunters that successfully take an animal in the Disease Management Area on Nov. 16 will also have to submit their deer for CWD testing.

Deer taken at any other time of the deer season are not required to submit their deer for testing, but they are encouraged to submit them for voluntary testing.

CWD has been found in 26 states and three Canadian provinces. Since 2009, there have been 68 deer that tested positive in Virginia alone. All of the cases in Virginia have been found in Clarke, Shenandoah, Frederick and Warren counties until the Culpeper case.

The disease is incurable and causes slow, progressive neurologic symptoms in sick animals, including staggering, abnormal posture, lowered head, drooling, confusion and marked weight loss.

The disease is spread through urine, feces and the saliva of an infected animal, though symptoms may not appear for more than 18 months.

There is currently no evidence that CWD can be transmitted to people, livestock or pets, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests hunters test all deer harvested in known CWD-positive areas and to not eat any portion of an animal that tests positive for it.

For more information on CWD and hunting regulations, click on the links in the Related Links box.