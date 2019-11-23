DMV commissioner urges people to drive safe for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, and government offices across the state will be closed, including the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

However, people will still be able to access more than 40 DMV services online through the holiday weekend.

The DMV's customer service centers will reopen on their normal schedules on Dec. 2.

“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and show gratitude,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “One thing I am thankful for this year is the safe drivers with which I share the roads of this Commonwealth. These are the drivers who make it possible for us to share Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family.”

He adds that safe drivers will put down all distractions and focus on the road, not drive after drinking alcohol, follow posted speed limits, wear seat belts, and watch for more vulnerable road users like pedestrians and bicyclists.

During the five-day Thanksgiving holiday in 2018, 12 people were killed in crashes on Virginia roads, and 819 were killed during the entire year.

