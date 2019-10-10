DMV, law enforcement getting ready for Columbus Day weekend

The upcoming Columbus Day weekend is considered the second deadliest on the roads compared to other holidays that track traffic fatalities from Friday through Monday.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says the Virginia State Police and more than 80 local law enforcement agencies will be on heightened alert for the holiday weekend.

Law enforcement agencies in neighboring states are also going to be increasing patrols.

In 2018, 13 people were killed and 734 were hurt in traffic crashes during the Columbus Day weekend in Virginia. This trailed only the Labor Day weekend total of 14 for the year.

The holiday weekend is also one of the busiest travel times of the year, so the chances of being involved in a crash are increased.

The DMV is also joining law enforcement to push harder for everyone to wear a seat belt, avoid distractions, obey speed limits and drive sober.