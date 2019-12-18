DMV: One-third of pedestrians killed in accidents were impaired

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is calling attention to impaired walking this holiday season, saying one-third of pedestrians killed in accidents were impaired.

As of Dec. 6, 25 percent of pedestrians killed had been drinking prior to the accident, while 36 percent of pedestrians who were killed over the past three years have been impaired.

"Walking is seen as a safe mode of transportation after imbibing, but we know that alcohol consumption can put pedestrians at risk," said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. "Driving yourself isn't an option, but plenty of great alternatives exist, such as public transportation, taxis, app-based transportation services, or a designated driver."

The DMV states most of these accidents occurred in urban areas between 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays between 2016 to 2018.