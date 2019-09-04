DOC changing visitation rules for offenders

The Virginia Department of Corrections is changing its visitation rules for inmates.

According to a release, this is to fight the introduction of contraband into the state's prisons and enhance efforts to help offenders successfully re-enter society after completing their prison terms.

On Jan. 15, a new visitation procedure will go into effect that is part of an ongoing effort to support facility security and offenders' reunification efforts with their families and loved ones.

The state agency also says to help prevent contraband from getting into its institutions through visiting rooms, each offender will have to submit a visiting list of up to 10 visitors.

The offender will be able to change this list up to twice a year, which is different from current regulations which allow an offender to change their visitation list at any time.

The release says allowing changes to the visitation list throughout the year led to instances in which a visitor would be “hired” to bring drugs into the facility through a visit with an offender.

While the DOC understands the importance of visits with friends, family and loved ones, the introduction of drugs and other contraband items in visitation rooms can put visitors, offenders and corrections staff at risk.

Each offender will need to submit their list of 10 visitors by Oct. 1.

The DOC says minors are excluded from the visitor limit, and those offenders who have more than 10 immediate family members can ask for an exception to the limit.

The state agency says visitors play an important role in an offender's re-entry to society and helping to keep former inmates from returning to prison.

