Daily Progress staff members announce plans to unionize

On Monday morning, staff members of the Daily Progress in Charlottesville announced their plans to form a union named the Blue Ridge Guild.

For the last seven years, the Daily Progress has been owned by BH Media Group and employees have seen their newsroom and resources shrink.

BH Media Group can either voluntarily recognize the Blue Ridge Guild or the union can get recognized through the National Labor Relations Board.

Staffers say they want a seat at the table when it comes to bargaining for what they believe they deserve as employees.

"We want to have pay equity," says Nolan Stout, of the Daily Progress. "We want to have severance notice because it's the newspaper industry, layoffs are a fact of life but it's a lot easier if you know they're coming."

Employees say they are mostly concerned with a lack of resources, increased workloads and poor pay.

Many of the employees are forced to work second jobs while some are living paycheck to paycheck.

The Daily Progress is the third BH Media Group publication to unionize while it is also the third Virginia based publication to unionize.