Dance workshops to introduce participants to ATS

People who are interested in a different kind of workout might want to check out a new program that will be taking place at the Greene County Library.

Dance instructor Karyn White says the American Tribal Style Belly Dance is a great way for participants to boost their mod, build strength and improve their cardiovascular health.

“The ATS dance movements we practice are good for working and isolating muscles you may not even know you have,” she said. “Most importantly, belly dance is empowering and aims to build your confidence. It is a fun activity for women, where you can feel supported, loved, and part of a tribe.”

White has studied ATS and Tribal Fusion for more than a decade and she has been teaching the dance form for two years.

The first workshop will take place Tuesday at the Greene County Library beginning at 7:30 p.m. Further workshops will take place on Oct. 8, 15 and 22, each starting at that same time.

The workshops are free to attend and open to ages 12 and up, and each workshop will build on the previous session.