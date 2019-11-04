Darden ranked among best MBA programs in U.S.

A national publication has released its rankings for the best business schools in the United States, and the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia has jumped up several spots.

Bloomberg Businessweek released its 2019-2020 ranking of the best business schools on Monday.

Darden came in at fifth out of 94 full-time MBA programs across the country, up from ninth in the 2018 ranking.

The ranking is based on information from more than 9,000 students, 12,920 alumni, 900 corporate recruiters, and compensation and job-placement data from each school.

The schools are also ranked separately based on four indexes, compensation, networking, learning and entrepreneurship, which gives students more ways to evaluate what schools offer.

Darden came in at fourth for Networking and second for learning. The UVA school did not make the top five list for schools in compensation rank or entrepreneurship rank.

In seeking data for this ranking, Businessweek highlights school-specific information such as average GMAT scores, starting salaries for graduations, tuition costs, an on-campus atmospheres for groups that are normally underreprestend in an MBA program.

There is also a new interactive tool readers can use to generate a short list of schools so they can be compared side-by-side, based on the rankings, the indexes, the total number of graduates, and median base salary.

Stanford has claimed the top spot in the ranking for the second year in a row. The second spot this year was claimed by Dartmouth, which jumped up from 19th place last year.

To view the full list, click on the link in the Related Links box.