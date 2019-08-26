Data-sharing platform designed to fight opioid crisis to expand

A data-sharing platform that is designed to help Virginia fight the opioid abuse epidemic is going to expand.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that the Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation, or FAACT, will expand to the Roanoke Valley and continue operating in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

The platform was created in 2017 as a collaboration between the Virginia Departments of Criminal Justice Services and Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The goal was to develop and implement a platform to share data across government agencies and organizations.

Once it was built, with the aid of federal grant funding, FAACT launched in the northern Shenandoah Valley in 2018 and has been providing stakeholders with opioid-use data.

"As a Commonwealth, we must be strategic and proactive in helping individuals struggling with addiction and addressing the opioid crisis in our community," said Northam. "As a physician, I know that we cannot defeat this epidemic in isolation. With the expansion of this platform, we will enable more of our government agencies and local organizations to share important data and improve their ability to work together to translate that information into real solutions that can save lives."

According to a release, the data-sharing platform combines formerly separate data sets from across several government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and local organizations, including health care and social services, public safety and corrections, drug courts, and community coalitions.

This generates insights about the contributing factors to opioid abuse and ways for communities to respond.

The platform then allows users at the state and local levels to see empirical data to address the opioid crisis.

Participating organizations are able to create reports, look at incident maps, and collaborate with each other.

Following its success in the northern Shenandoah Valley since December 2018, the platform is now being expanded to the Roanoke Valley, an area that saw opioid-related deaths quadruple between 2016 and 2017.

The expansion is being funded by a federal State Opioid Response grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which are designed to help states fight the opioid epidemic through prevention, treatment, and recovery activities for opioid use disorder.