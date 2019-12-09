Daugherty drops out of race to face Riggleman

One of the Democrats who was going to run to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia in the U.S. House has now decided she will not.

Kim Daugherty announced on Monday she will not seek the Democratic nomination in 2020 to run against Congressman Denver Riggleman.

According to a release, she felt the campaign she was prepared to run would not be compatible with her family's well-being.

"I wanted to run for Congress to help bring real, progressive change," she wrote in a statement. "However, the path to victory required forsaking the most important commitments in my life: to my children, my husband and the people I fight for in court every day."

Instead, Daugherty is endorsing Dr. Cameron Webb, who works at the University of Virginia Health System, saying he is "a talented and thoughtful candidate committed to working class folks."

Daughtery says she will remain active in the politics of the Fifth District and Virginia, and she will continue to push for Medicare for All or any plan that will give all Americans 100 percent coverage, women's rights, criminal justice reform and the legalization of cannabis, inequality reduction, gun safety, and climate change leadership.

Even though Daugherty has dropped out, Webb will still face several other Democrats vying for the nomination: Marine veteran Claire Russo, former Marine Roger Dean Huffstetler, and former Marine and current Rappahannock County Supervisor John Lesinski.

Riggleman is also facing a Republican challenger: Campbell County Supervisor Bob Good.