Daugherty joins Democrats seeking to unseat Riggleman

A Fauquier County resident has officially launched a campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Attorney and Marine veteran Kim Daugherty wants to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia.

“From my own experiences, both as a working mom and to those families I work hard for in court, I realize that even people who have full-time jobs, health care and a safety net are one set back away from financial ruin,” she said. “Washington isn't focused on giving working families a chance to get ahead, not to mention protecting them from falling behind.”

She is one of five Democrats seeking the nomination for the seat, which is currently held by Congressman Denver Riggleman, a Republican from Nelson County.

Daugherty says she wants to work on ending the partisan divide in Washington, D.C., education, health care and the climate.

She will face off against Marine veteran Claire Russo, University of Virginia Dr. Cameron Webb, former Marine Roger Dean Huffstetler, and former Marine and Rappahannock County Supervisor John Lesinski.

Riggleman, who is an Air Force veteran, is also facing a Republican challenger, Campbell County Supervisor Bob Good.