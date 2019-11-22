Daughter of slain officer calls for end of death penalty

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- The daughter of a Virginia sheriff’s official whose killer was executed appeared before lawmakers urging them to end the state’s death penalty.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Rachel Sutphin spoke Thursday at an event arranged by Virginians For Alternatives to the Death Penalty. Rachel was 9 in 2006, when her father, Montgomery County Cpl. Eric Sutphin, was shot to death along with a hospital guard by William Morva.

Sutphin said Morva’s execution more than a decade later brought her no solace. She called the death penalty ineffective and outdated.

The group’s director, Michael Stone, said Sutphin is one of 13 survivors of murder victims endorsing a letter asking lawmakers to end the death penalty. He said there are potential sponsors for an abolition bill in the upcoming General Assembly session.

 
