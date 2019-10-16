Dave Matthews Band nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are in and it includes local sensation, Dave Matthews Band.

To be eligible, the nominee's first single or album must have been released in 1994 or earlier.

Dave Matthews Band released its first studio album "Under the Table and Dreaming" in September of 1994.

Cle Logan, the manager at Plan 9 Music in Charlottesville, says he's surprised the band on the ballot so soon because it still has a lot of playing left to and music to create.

However, he adds that the band is definitely deserving of getting into the hall one day.

He believes artists that have been on the list prior to this year will get in first and then the band will have its time in the hall.

"If I would guess, the way the process kind of goes, I would think they have to wait another year," said Logan.

The list features the Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy.

The highest vote-getters will be announced in January.

They will then be inducted on May 2, 2020, at a ceremony at Cleveland’s Public Hall.