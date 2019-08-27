Davis sentenced in Aug. 12 attack

The last person charged in the Aug. 12, 2017 attack on Deandre Harris was sentenced Tuesday in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Fifty-one-year-old Tyler Davis of Florida will serve two years and one month in prison for the malicious wounding of Harris in the Market Street Parking Garage.

Davis entered an Alford Plea in the case, which means he admits there's enough evidence to convict him.

In court, Davis' attorney Matthew Engle said Davis was less culpable in the beating of Harris than the others who participated because he only struck Harris once and walked away. He asked the judge to give no additional jail time.

Davis' wife and mother said he has stopped drinking since his arrest. They said they were horrified by his affiliation with the League of the South, and said he has disavowed white supremacy since his arrest.

In a statement before the sentence was announced, Davis expressed remorse for injuring Harris and participating in the Unite the Right rally.

“I was a raging, barely functioning drunk who hated life,” he said. He joined the League of the South in 2016 believing he was “a crusader for his people.” His attitude about race and white supremacy changed, he said, after his arrest when he was incarcerated.

“While I was in jail, I had a chance to talk quietly and reflectively with people of other races,” he said.

Judge Richard Moore praised Davis for his efforts to change, and for his devotion to his son who has autism. But siding with prosecutors, he said justice for Harris and the community required a prison sentence.

He gave Davis a 10-year sentence with seven years and two months suspended. He also gave Davis nine months credit for time served, including some time he spent on house arrest.

This was the last criminal proceeding from Aug. 12. After the hearing, prosecutors said they were pleased with the outcomes of all those cases.

"We are hopeful that those six prosecutions speak loud and clear about how this community and our office feels about individuals who come here from out of the area to perpetuate hateful acts of violence on others," said Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania.

In addition to the active prison sentence, Davis is also required to be on good behavior for 10 years and will have three years of supervised probation after his release.

His attorneys were not available to comment after the hearing.