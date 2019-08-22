Day care operator indicted for drug distribution

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- The owner of an Iowa day-care center has been indicted in federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, for allegedly conspiring to distribute heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Latosha Prather, of Des Moines, Iowa, was indicted Wednesday on 10 felonies.

Court records don't list a defense attorney.

The indictment says Prather supplied large amounts of fentanyl and heroin to a Virginia Beach drug dealer, who was sentenced earlier this year to 30 years in federal prison on charges that she led a large-scale drug ring responsible for at least on fatal overdoes.

Prather is accused of being the dealer's supplier from at least August 2017 through March 2018.

 
