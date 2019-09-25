Day of Caring helps hundreds in the Charlottesville area

The United Way-Thomas Jefferson Area held its 28th Laurence E. Richardson Day of Caring event on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,000 volunteers from different organizations participated in nearly 200 community service projects in the Charlottesville area.

One of the projects taking place in Charlottesville involved a team from the University of Virginia Curry School of Education painting the roof of the Book Bus that delivers books to kids in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County.

Caroline Emerson, the Vice President of Engagement of the United Way Thomas Jefferson Area, said projects like this fit what the United Way loves to do. which is helping kids.

"This project really fits in with so much of what we do within the United Way, because schools are really important to the United Way," said Emerson. "Service is really important to the United Way, so it’s a great project."

Sharon Stone, the director of the Book Bus, has been delivering books to kids since last fall.

Encouraging kids to read is something that runs in her family, which is why she is passionate about it.

"My mom's a librarian, my grandmother's a librarian, I grew up surrounded by books and when my kids have gotten older, I just kept collecting children's books and I love children's books and I wanted to keep being around them," said Stone.

Stone said she has wanted to paint the roof since November but due to time constraints, she has not been able to complete the task.

"I just couldn't get to it because of work during the day and we're doing bus events at night so to have them come by and do this, not only is it such a huge relief to have someone help us and it's going to keep our bus a lot cooler when we have public events,” said Stone.

Emerson said projects like this one make the Day of Caring so special to her and it makes the community a better place to live.

"We are all about this community and everything that we do is about connecting people in this community, getting to learn about one another, share experiences and get to know one another better and have those shared experiences that make our whole community stronger," said Emerson.

The United Way said it is looking forward to more projects so it can make next year's event bigger than this year's.