Deadline approaching for SBA assistance tied to Michael

A certain kind of organization is running out of time to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for damage caused by Tropical Storm Michael last year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says private nonprofits, or PNPs, have until Sept. 18 to apply if they are located in Fluvanna County.

Fluvanna is one of several localities where such businesses are eligible for SBA assistance. Other localities include Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Campbell, Charlotte, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Danville City, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Franklin, Galax City, Grayson, Halifax, James City, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Martinsville City, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, Montgomery, New Kent, Northampton, Northumberland, Nottoway, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Rappahannock, Richmond, Roanoke and Westmoreland.

Eligible PNPs do not provide critical services of a governmental nature, so they can be food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, colleges and other similar organizations.

Such organizations may be eligible for low-interest rate disaster loans to help them meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses.

The SBA says this assistance is available if the organization suffered physical damage or not.

Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2.5 percent and up to 30 years in length.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 18.

For more information or to get an application form, call (800) 659-2955, send an email to disastercustomerservice@sbs.gov, or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.