Deadline to apply for CHAP grant extended due to holiday

A city grant program that aims to help offset financial hardships faced by homeowners due to rising real estate assessments is currently accepting applications.

The Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program, or CHAP, was created to offer grants to homeowners who may not qualify for tax relief programs the city already has for the elderly and disabled.

According to the city, homeowners who are the legal owner and occupant of the home valued at $375,000 or less, who owe no delinquent real estate taxes, who have a household income of $55,000 or less a year, and who own no other real estate property anywhere may qualify.

The deadline for this program is normally Sept. 1, but due to the holiday weekend, the deadline to submit an application has been extended to Sept. 3.

For more information, call (434) 970-3160