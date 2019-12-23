Deadline to apply for city boards, commissions extended

The city of Charlottesville says it has extended the deadline to apply for openings on various boards and commissions.

The deadline has been extended to Jan. 15 for the Police Civilian Review Board, the Measurements and Solutions Group, the Ridge Street Priority Neighborhood Task Force, and the Community Development Block Grant Task Force.

There are eight openings on the Police Civilian Review Board, three of which need to be filled by people who live in public housing at the time of their appointment or who come from historically-disadvantaged communities that traditionally experience disparate policing tactics.

One vacancy on that board is held for an organization, office or agency that works toward racial or social justice or that otherwise advocates on behalf of historically-disadvantaged communities.

Another vacancy that needs to be filled is looking for a non-voting member who has law enforcement experience.

Finally, there are three other openings on the board that are not limited to specific communities or backgrounds.

There are a total of eight vacancies on the Measurements and Solutions Group as well.

Two need to be community members; two need to be professional data analysts with backgrounds in economics, social science, public policy, or similar fields; two need to be community organizing representatives; and two are "at-large" members.

For the Ridge Street Task Force, there are three openings the city is looking to fill.

One needs to be a person who lives on Ridge Street, another needs to be a business owner on Ridge Street, and the third needs to own property on Ridge Street.

Finally, there is one opening on the Community Development Task Force. The city is looking for someone to represent the Ridge Street area.

For more information on any of these openings or to apply, click on the link in the Related Links box.

Completed applications can be sent by mail to PO Box 911, Charlottesville, VA 22902, ATTN: Clerk of Council - Boards and Commissions or by email to clerk@charlottesville.org.