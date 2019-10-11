Deadline to register to vote coming up fast

The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind all Virginia residents who are eligible to vote to check their voter registration status.

The deadline to register to vote or to update an existing voter registration is Oct. 15 for the upcoming general election on Nov. 5.

Applications that are mailed in must be postmarked by Oct. 15 while applications submitted in-person to a local registrar's office must be brought in by 5 p.m. that day.

Applications can be submitted online until 11:59 p.m. at the link in the Related Links box.

In order to register to vote in Virginia, a person must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia and be at least 18 years old by election day. A person must also not be registered to vote in another state and planning to vote in that state.

A person who has previously been convicted of a felony need to have had their voting rights restored before they can register.

For someone who has previously been declared mentally incapacitated, a court order restoring capacity needs to be obtained.

To get a paper voter registration application, people can visit their local Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service center, the local social services office, public libraries, and other state and local government offices.

Absentee voting for the November general election is currently underway.

For information on absentee voting, acceptable forms of photo identification, and other information regarding elections, call (800) 552-9745, send an email to info@elections.virginia.gov or click on the link in the Related Links box.