Deadline to sign up for insurance extended

People who were trying to sign up for 2020 health coverage on the healthcare.gov site over the weekend might not have been able to due to technical problems.

Senator Mark Warner's office reports the site went down twice in the hours before the 3 a.m. Monday deadline to enroll.

Warner then called on the Trump administration to extend the deadline so that people who couldn't sign up during the outages could do so.

The administration responded and gave people a few more days to enroll.

The new deadline is 3 a.m. Wednesday.