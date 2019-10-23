Deadlines to request absentee ballot by mail, cast in-person absentee ballot

In-person absentee voting for the upcoming general election will end next Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Elections also says applications for an absentee ballot by mail are due by Oct. 29.

Requests for an absentee ballot by mail must be submitted by 5 p.m. either through local registrar's offices or online at the Virginia Department of Elections.

Applications must be received by the deadline in order to allow registrars to mail out ballots in time for the election.

For those voting absentee in-person, they have until Nov. 2 to stop by their local registrar's office to cast their ballot.

Local offices will be open both this Saturday and next Saturday as well as their regular business hours.

All absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day, which is Nov. 5, in order to be counted.

For more information about voting absentee or to apply for an absentee ballot by mail, click on the link in the Related Links box.