Deer smashes through window, door at martial arts school

A local martial arts schools had quite a surprise Thursday after a deer smashed through one of the windows and a door.

The animal went through a window to get into UpLevel Martial Arts in 29th Place.

It appears the deer ran around for a bit inside the school, with glass shards littering the floor, before it smashed out one of the doors and got back outside.

The school's program coordinator says it was quite a shock when they realized what had happened, but the cleanup wasn't too bad.

“It was actually very reasonable. We had a local glass company, they came right over,” said Donnie Bushee. ”They had it surprisingly fixed up within an hour. That is, of course, with our staff doing all the cleanup, but they changed out the glass rather quickly and it was rather affordable.”

The school had to cancel a couple of the afternoon classes, but the evening session went on as scheduled.