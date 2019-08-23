Democratic fundraiser Richard Swann passes away

PublicDomainPictures / MGN
By  | 
Posted:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Richard Swann, a Democratic Party fundraiser and President Jimmy Carter's former finance chair, has died at age 79.

Swann's son-in-law, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, confirmed the death on Twitter Wednesday.

McAuliffe tweeted, "We lost a great one today ... A great father-in-law and my best friend of 40 years."

The Orlando Sentinel reports Swann died after suffering a heart attack at his Winter Park, Florida law office.

Swann helped raise millions of dollars for Democratic candidates over five decades. Among them were former President Bill Clinton, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who currently is Florida's only statewide elected Democrat.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus