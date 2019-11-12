Democrats' taking of General Assembly could help bring down statues

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Democrats won control of Virginia government for the first time in decades on Election Day, and that means Confederate statues could soon be coming down in a state that's full of them.

The long-running debate over whether such displays are appropriate in public spaces intensified after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville grew violent two years ago, and many communities around the country quickly started taking monuments down.

But in Virginia, local governments have been hamstrung by a 1904 state law that protects war veterans' memorials.

Previous attempts to amend it have been quickly dispatched in the Republican-controlled General Assembly, in votes largely along party lines. Democrats see an opening now.

One lawmaker who represents Charlottesville says she intends to propose a bill that would give cities and counties control.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus