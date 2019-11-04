Dems predicted to win statewide on Election Day

Sabato's Crystal Ball predicts the Democrats will take both the House and the Senate in Tuesday's statewide election.

The Crystal Ball is named for Editor in Chief Larry Sabato, the Director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

J. Miles Coleman says If Democrats win the necessary two seats in each chamber of the Virginia General Assembly, they will take full control of the state government.

"Well. I think that the Democrats are better than even money to take both chambers of the legislature," he said. "It's very telling that Trump

really hasn't gotten involved here as he has done with the other red states and it may take a cycle or two but everything tends to follow presidential voting patterns."

Virginia voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sabato's Crystal Ball is run by the UVA Center for Politics, and it has a solid record of projecting the winning party.