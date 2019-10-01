Despite dry weather, local water usage levels remain in good condition

Despite a very dry September, the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority says local water levels and quality remain in good condition.

"We are at 92 percent of our usable storage capacity, so that's plenty of water for us right now," said Andrea Terry, the Water Resources Manager at RWSA.

She says there are alert triggers for when water levels get below 90 percent.

The South Creek Rivanna and the Tottier Creek reservoirs are currently spilling over while the others are slightly low.

Terry added that there are currently no water restrictions in place and RWSA will continue to check water levels on a daily basis to determine if such restrictions are necessary.