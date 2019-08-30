Details of O'Rourke visit

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 6:22 PM, Aug 30, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More details have been released regarding the visit of a Democratic presidential candidate's stop in Charlottesville this weekend.

Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke will be back in Charlottesville on Saturday to hold a canvassing launch event at Champion Brewing.

State Senate candidate Amy Laufer will also be present.

O'Rourke will then tour the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

O'Rourke came to the University of Virginia in April to meet with students.

So far, he is the only Democratic presidential candidate to visit the city.

The event will kick off at 8:45 a.m.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus