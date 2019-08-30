Details of O'Rourke visit

More details have been released regarding the visit of a Democratic presidential candidate's stop in Charlottesville this weekend.

Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke will be back in Charlottesville on Saturday to hold a canvassing launch event at Champion Brewing.

State Senate candidate Amy Laufer will also be present.

O'Rourke will then tour the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

O'Rourke came to the University of Virginia in April to meet with students.

So far, he is the only Democratic presidential candidate to visit the city.

The event will kick off at 8:45 a.m.