Devils Backbone debuts commemorative World Series can for Nationals

Earlier this week, Devils Backbone Brewing Company announced they're releasing commemorative Earned Run Ale cans celebrating the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

For the last three years, Earned Run Ale has been the official beer of the Washington Nationals.

The 16 oz. cans will feature several unique designs highlighting the 2019 season.

Highlights include players posing on the pitcher’s mound after their World Series victory, a fan wearing a baby shark costume, Curly W fireworks, and the scoreboard announcing the Nationals as the 2019 World Series Champions.

The 16 oz. canned 4-packs will be available in January 2020.

For the most part, cans will be available in the Virginia and Washington D.C. areas.