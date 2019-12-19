Dickerson Road bridge project finishes a day early

Work to rehabilitate an Albemarle County bridge has finished a day early.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the Dickerson Road bridge over the Rivanna River is now open to traffic.

The bridge closed in early September so a new truss could be put in.

Drivers were being detoured around the closure during the project, sending drivers onto Route 29, Lewis and Clark Drive and Quail Run.

The bridge, which can now handle all legal weight loads, was originally scheduled to open on Friday.

VDOT says crews will be back in the area after the holidays to finish some final project tasks.