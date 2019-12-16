Doctor warns people about risks with button battery consumption

A doctor with the Blue Ridge Poison Center is warning parents about the risks their kids could face if they swallow a button battery from a toy or an ornament.

According to the Blue Ridge Poison Center, there have been more than 46,000 cases of consumed button batteries in the past 10 years. More than 37,000 cases occurred with children under the age of 19.

Dr. Chris Holstege from the Blue Ridge Poison Center said the center has reported more than 300 cases of this in the past decade.

Holstege demonstrated the dangers of consuming a button battery by putting it in a hot dog. In two hours, the current from the battery started to burn the inside of the hot dog.

He said people could face more complications from the battery if they don't get medical help immediately.

"There's a potential for even further burns through the esophagus that can penetrate and cause there to be damage to the esophagus," Holstege said. "In the worst case, it has burned through and gone through vessels like the aorta and caused severe bleeding."

Holstege urges people to go to the emergency room for an x-ray if they suspect their child has swallowed a button battery.

He also said people can call the Blue Ridge Poison Center at any time through its hotline at (800) 222-1222.