Doctors call on UVA Health to stop suing patients

Several doctors at the University of Virginia Health System say the hospital should stop suing patients who owe money on hospital bills.

The Washington Post published an article over the weekend citing a letter that was sent to Kaiser Health News, an independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, by three prominent doctors at the health system.

In that letter, the doctors said they were outraged to learn about the hospital's collection practices for medical debt, adding they had “little idea how aggressively” the hospital where they work was billing and pursing patients for payments in such a way.

In September, a KHN report showed that UVA had sued 36,000 patients over six years, demanding more than $100 million in owed medical expenses, which the report said included seizing wages and savings and pushing families into bankruptcy.

Since the initial report, the health system has put in place interim measures to moderate its collection practices, but now the hospital's most senior physicians are calling for the lawsuits to be stopped entirely.

“We were appalled by the revelations of the aggressive, pitiless billing and collections practices,” wrote the doctors in the letter to KHN. “We felt betrayed and we had, by extension, betrayed those who had relied on us.”

The doctors are Scott Heysell, an infectious-disease specialist and associate professor at the UVA School of Medicine; Rebecca Dillingham, the director of the UVA Center for Global Health; and Michael Williams, the director of the UVA Center for Health Policy.

The Washington Post article says UVA initially tried to defend the practices by pointing at the Virginia Debt Collection Act of 1988, which requires state agencies to “aggressively collect” money they are owed.

However, shortly after the initial report gained national attention, UVA reduced its use of the courts, dropped numerous cases that were on the docket, and instituted new policies to make it easier for patients to get financial assistance.

One of the changes included suing people only if their household income is more than 400 percent of the federal level, or $103,000 for a family of four.

Still, the doctors say this is not enough and they want the hospital to join other public hospitals that have

effectively stopped” suing patients for past-due bills.

The weekend report also says other members of the faculty at the health system say these practices undermine efforts to improve care for middle- and lower-income families and are not “in keeping with an ethos of putting patients first.”

“We are continuing to thoughtfully review our billing and collection practices to find additional ways to better serve our patients as well as improve fairness and transparency,” said UVA Health System spokesperson Eric Swensen in the Washington Post article. “We are looking at all options to achieve these goals.”

Governor Ralph Northam oversees Virginia's university system and public hospitals, and he has sided with the doctors.

“As a doctor himself, Governor Northam agrees with the doctors who have taken a stand against unfair and aggressive medical billing practices,” said his spokeswoman. “Much more can and should be done to address this issue.”

Even some staff and faculty members of the health system have first-hand experience with the tactics utilized to collect money, including being sued.

The KHN report says UVA Health was suing about 100 of its own employees every year.

“We heard many agonizing stories of patients and employees having been sued or having wages garnished,” said Mohan Nadkarni, UVA's chief of general internal medicine, who is also the only physician on an advisory council UVA created to consider further policy changes. “We heard loud and clear from many physicians that they heavily supported significant liberalization” of the hospital's financial assistance policies.

The Washington Post says the UVA Health System, as part of UVA, is not subject to taxation and financial statements show it made a $91 million operating profit on revenue of $1.8 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June as well as on bonds and other investments worth about $1 billion.

Marty Makary, a surgeon and researcher at Johns Hopkins Medicine who has studied hospital debt collection, says doctors are learning that financial barriers to treatment and budget issues caused by health-related bills can be as harmful as disease.

“To be clear, we are outraged,” wrote Heysell, Williams and Dillingham. “We stand with those that have been financially injured, whose bank accounts have been looted, who homes have been swallowed as if they were built on quicksand, whose credit scores were ruined and whose mental health and energy were spent in a courtroom or in anxious conversations with lawyers, all as a result o having sought out care.”