Dogwood Restaurant to be sold

After 19 years of ownership, Mike Hartling and Dana Strung will be selling the Dogwood Restaurant.

They recently sent a letter to the community announcing their plans to sell the restaurant.

They are looking to sell it soon, but they are looking to find the right buyer.

The owners said they are grateful to the community for their support over the years, but they are ready for a new challenge.

"After doing it for 19 years and being there for the community, we are ready to try something else," said Hartling. "We are trying to expand our horizons and go out and try different things for ourselves."

The sale will not affect the day-to-day operations of the restaurant and it will not be closing.

The Dogwood Restaurant will also continue to work with the Meals on Wheels program throughout the county.